Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will post $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $10.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $10.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.