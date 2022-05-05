Custodian REIT Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CREI opened at GBX 101.30 ($1.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £446.60 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.81. Custodian REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.40 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.39 ($1.35).
Custodian REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
