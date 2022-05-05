Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 806,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

