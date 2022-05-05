Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director Lyle Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

