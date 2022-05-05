CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.