CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.23.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. CVS Health has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

