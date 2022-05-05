CyberArk Software (CYBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.