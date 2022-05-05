Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

