Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

CYCC opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

