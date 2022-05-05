CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 55,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 118,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $2.21 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $187.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

