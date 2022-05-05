Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cyxtera Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Shares of CYXT opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYXT shares. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.