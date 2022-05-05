Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cyxtera Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYXT opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several research firms have commented on CYXT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 514,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 114,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

