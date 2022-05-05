DA Davidson Comments on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.11.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of SMBK opened at $24.69 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $417.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

