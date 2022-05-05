Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DQ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 81.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

