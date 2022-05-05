DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect DarioHealth to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 374.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

DarioHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

