DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect DarioHealth to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 374.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.
DarioHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.