Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $376-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.65 million.Datadog also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.70-0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.91.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,699.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,492 shares of company stock valued at $45,061,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,926,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 366,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,692 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $4,316,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $3,456,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

