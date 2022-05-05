David Anderson Buys 10,000 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider David Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £59,900 ($74,828.23).

Shares of HSP opened at GBX 604 ($7.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 557.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 482.20. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344.05 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 622.20 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

