David Anderson Buys 10,000 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider David Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £59,900 ($74,828.23).
Shares of HSP opened at GBX 604 ($7.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 557.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 482.20. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344.05 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 622.20 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Hargreaves Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
