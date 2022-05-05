DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DBVT. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $147.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.16.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,579 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.