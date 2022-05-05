Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.24. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

