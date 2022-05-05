Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Lowered to €50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($84.21) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLVHF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($168.42) to €153.00 ($161.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($158.95) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.00.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $156.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

