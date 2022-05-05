Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

DLA opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.68. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth $22,149,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth $2,352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.9% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

