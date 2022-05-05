Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Earnings Results

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

