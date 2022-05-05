Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Earnings Results

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%.
DLA stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Delta Apparel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
