Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:DLA opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $218.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.26.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.