Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.97.

Denbury stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 3.34. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Denbury will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Denbury by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Denbury by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,485,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

