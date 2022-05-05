Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

DENN stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Denny’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.