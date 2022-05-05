DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Eric Brandt Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after buying an additional 454,358 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

