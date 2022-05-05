DermTech, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for DermTech in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

DermTech stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.13. DermTech has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after acquiring an additional 818,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 4,558.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 610,755 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the third quarter valued at about $17,820,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,026,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 2,384.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 481,167 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

