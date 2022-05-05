Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Shares of LYB opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $10,774,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,397,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

