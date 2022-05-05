Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.
Shares of LYB opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $10,774,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,397,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.