Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 907.20 ($11.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -5.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 885.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,220.18. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 700 ($8.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,262 ($28.26).

In other news, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 947 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,410 ($35,490.32).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

