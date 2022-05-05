Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $41.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 72,549 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $2,334,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.