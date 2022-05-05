Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 330

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50 ($3.84).

LON NWG opened at GBX 219.09 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

