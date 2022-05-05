Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.42 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

