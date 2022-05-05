Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($169.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($193.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($186.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €166.45 ($175.21) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €132.65 ($139.63) and a 52-week high of €169.55 ($178.47). The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €159.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

