Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Increased to €63.20 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.80 ($62.95) to €63.20 ($66.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.11) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.01) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.