Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Lowered to €74.00 at Barclays

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €75.00 ($78.95) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.11) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($62.95) to €63.20 ($66.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.