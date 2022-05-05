DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

DHX opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.30.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

