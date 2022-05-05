Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $24.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $24.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $142.49 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

