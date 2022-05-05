Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

