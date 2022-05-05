Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.