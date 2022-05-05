Digimarc (DMRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter.

DMRC stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.24. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Riley Mccormack acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 2,500 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 368.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

