DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09 to $0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million to $135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.59 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.70 to $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.09.

DOCN opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

