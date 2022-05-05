Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Financial Contrast

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 35.58% 14.40% 1.25% KeyCorp 31.30% 15.42% 1.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 3.07 $104.00 million $3.73 8.90 KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.47 $2.63 billion $2.47 8.21

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 KeyCorp 1 5 8 0 2.50

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.00%. KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $26.74, suggesting a potential upside of 31.86%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Dime Community Bancshares.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Dime Community Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.