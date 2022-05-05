Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

DIN has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $73.39 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.