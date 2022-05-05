Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 315 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.18) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($4.03) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.82) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.50) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.12) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 236.30 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 235.10 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 280.24.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

