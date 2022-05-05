Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.18) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.36) to GBX 323 ($4.03) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.82) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 334.56 ($4.18).

DLG opened at GBX 238.40 ($2.98) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 280.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 235.10 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99).

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

