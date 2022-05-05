Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 323 ($4.03) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s previous close.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 306 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.18) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 334.56 ($4.18).

LON DLG opened at GBX 238.40 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.24. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 235.10 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99).

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

