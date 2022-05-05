Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

DHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

