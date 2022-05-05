Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

DLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

DLB opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,737,000 after purchasing an additional 219,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 526,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 998,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

