Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Dominion Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

NYSE:D opened at $82.51 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,490,000 after buying an additional 62,326 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 284,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

