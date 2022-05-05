Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.12. Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of D stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,490,000 after acquiring an additional 62,326 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 284,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

